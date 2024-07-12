Hamilton Insurance (HG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Hamilton Insurance (HG) reached $16.64, with a +1.59% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.

The the stock of provider of insurance and reinsurance services has fallen by 1.03% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's loss of 2.67% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.91, reflecting a 160% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $482.9 million, indicating a 35.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.92 per share and a revenue of $2.22 billion, indicating changes of +60.66% and +41.53%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hamilton Insurance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 14.29% upward. Currently, Hamilton Insurance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Hamilton Insurance is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.38, which means Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

