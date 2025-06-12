Hamilton Insurance (HG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed at $21.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.3% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.24%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.24%.

The stock of provider of insurance and reinsurance services has risen by 2.45% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.6%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hamilton Insurance will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.92, showcasing a 23.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $578.72 million, down 1.57% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.15 per share and a revenue of $2.59 billion, indicating changes of -14.17% and +10.96%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 7.14% upward. Hamilton Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hamilton Insurance has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.92, which means Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

