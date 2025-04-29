Hamilton Insurance (HG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $18.70, demonstrating a +1.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a loss of 11.34% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.1%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $586.52 million, indicating a 10.95% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.66 per share and revenue of $2.48 billion, which would represent changes of -27.52% and +6.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hamilton Insurance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.76% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hamilton Insurance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hamilton Insurance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.08.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 41, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.