Hamilton Insurance (HG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, Hamilton Insurance (HG) was up +1.7% at $27.58. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had lost 3.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.18%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 19, 2026. On that day, Hamilton Insurance is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 115.63%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $637.31 million, reflecting a 11.71% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.9 per share and a revenue of $2.81 billion, representing changes of +6.27% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Hamilton Insurance boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hamilton Insurance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 8.82.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

