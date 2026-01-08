Hamilton Insurance (HG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $26.92, demonstrating a +1.51% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a loss of 1.89% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. On that day, Hamilton Insurance is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 115.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $637.31 million, up 11.71% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.9 per share and a revenue of $2.81 billion, indicating changes of +6.27% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Hamilton Insurance currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.12.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

