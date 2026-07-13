Hamilton Insurance (HG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed at $35.15, marking a +1.59% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.55%.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services's shares have seen an increase of 8.46% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 6, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.96, showcasing a 38.06% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $687.02 million, showing a 7.26% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.12 per share and a revenue of $2.88 billion, representing changes of -14.88% and -1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hamilton Insurance. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.49% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Hamilton Insurance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hamilton Insurance currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.97.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, finds itself in the bottom 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.