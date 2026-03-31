Hamilton Insurance (HG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $29.83, demonstrating a +2.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 3.83%.

The provider of insurance and reinsurance services's shares have seen a decrease of 7.42% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 7.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking a 117.02% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $678.96 million, down 11.68% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion, which would represent changes of -29.34% and -2.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Hamilton Insurance boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Hamilton Insurance is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.17 of its industry.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 151, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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