Hamilton Insurance (HG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed the latest trading day at $18.15, indicating a -0.71% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

The the stock of provider of insurance and reinsurance services has fallen by 4.24% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 26, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 33.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $571.22 million, up 15.36% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hamilton Insurance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% lower. As of now, Hamilton Insurance holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Hamilton Insurance's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.99. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, positioning it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.