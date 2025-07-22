Hamilton Insurance (HG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $21.61, demonstrating a +2.76% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services witnessed a loss of 0.76% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 15.83% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $591.68 million, up 0.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.99% and +11.45%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hamilton Insurance. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.81% higher within the past month. Hamilton Insurance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hamilton Insurance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.03, which means Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount to the group.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

