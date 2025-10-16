Hamilton Insurance (HG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Hamilton Insurance (HG) ended the recent trading session at $23.53, demonstrating a -3.61% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.47%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services have appreciated by 3.61% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.83%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Hamilton Insurance to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.05%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $612.29 million, reflecting a 19.39% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0 per share and a revenue of $2.76 billion, demonstrating changes of 0% and +18.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.33% higher within the past month. Hamilton Insurance presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hamilton Insurance is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.56, so one might conclude that Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

