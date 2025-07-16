Hamilton Insurance (HG) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Hamilton Insurance (HG) was up +2.07% at $21.17. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services had lost 0.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.51%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.01, indicating a 15.83% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $578.72 million, down 1.57% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion, which would represent changes of -11.99% and +11.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.81% increase. Hamilton Insurance is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hamilton Insurance has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.42 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.86, so one might conclude that Hamilton Insurance is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.