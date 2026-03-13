Hamilton Insurance (HG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Hamilton Insurance (HG) closed at $29.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.61% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.

Shares of the provider of insurance and reinsurance services have depreciated by 7.71% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 5.63%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hamilton Insurance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.02, marking a 117.02% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $678.96 million, indicating a 11.68% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.42 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.34% and -2.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hamilton Insurance. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.4% downward. Currently, Hamilton Insurance is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Hamilton Insurance is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.13.

The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.