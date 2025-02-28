Hamilton Insurance Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hamilton Insurance Group, presenting an average target of $24.75, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.12% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hamilton Insurance Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Matthew Carletti Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $26.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hamilton Insurance Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Hamilton Insurance Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hamilton Insurance Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Hamilton Insurance Group's Background

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in Lloyd's, Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Hamilton Insurance Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hamilton Insurance Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.93% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Insurance Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.9%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Insurance Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hamilton Insurance Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.06, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.