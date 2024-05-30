Is Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hamilton Insurance (HG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hamilton Insurance is one of 854 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hamilton Insurance is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HG's full-year earnings has moved 24.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that HG has returned about 12.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Hamilton Insurance is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Credicorp (BAP). The stock has returned 9.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Credicorp's current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Hamilton Insurance belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9% so far this year, so HG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Credicorp belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #57. The industry has moved +5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Hamilton Insurance and Credicorp as they could maintain their solid performance.

