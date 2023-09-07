News & Insights

US Markets
SKWD

Hamilton Insurance Group confidentially files for US IPO

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

September 07, 2023 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Adds details and context on sector throughout

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hamilton Insurance Group said on Thursday it has confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering, at a time when there is growing momentum for deals involving insurance and reinsurance companies.

The U.S. IPO market has seen a nascent recovery as several high-profile names including chip designer Arm and grocery delivery firm Instacart charge ahead with their offerings after more than a year-long drought.

Investors have shown an appetite for the insurance sector this year, with shares in Skyward Specialty SKWD.O soaring since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in January.

Reinsurer Everest Re RE.N also successfully raised about $1.5 billion to fund growth.

While Hamilton did not reveal the terms and other details of its offering, Reuters reported earlier this year the Bermuda-based group was considering strategic options, which could value it at more than $2 billion.

Insurers have been racking up the premiums they charge to underwrite commercial risks for some time, providing a boost to their finances.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKWD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.