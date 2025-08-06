Hamilton (HG) Q2 EPS Jumps 46%

Key Points EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.55 far exceeded analyst estimates of $1.06, representing a 46.2% non-GAAP beat.

The company's combined ratio increased to 86.8%, reflecting a slight uptick in loss and acquisition costs as Hamilton further leans into casualty and reinsurance lines.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG), a specialty insurer and reinsurer with a focus on data-driven underwriting and diversified investments, delivered its second quarter 2025 results on August 6, 2025. The most important news was a significant earnings beat, with Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $1.55, far above the $1.06 analyst consensus (non-GAAP), exceeding the $709.25 million GAAP revenue estimate and marking strong growth from the $603.3 million in gross premiums written posted in Q2 2024. Although underwriting income and growth momentum were robust, the company's combined ratio increased to 86.8% compared to 84.4% in Q2 2024, signaling a shift in the business mix and an uptick in certain expense ratios. Overall, Hamilton posted strong top- and bottom-line growth, with EPS and book value advancing on the back of both core insurance and investment results.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.55 $1.06 $1.24 25.0% EPS (GAAP) $1.79 N/A N/A Revenue (GAAP) $740.8 million N/A $587.9 million 26.0% Operating Return on Average Equity (Non-GAAP) 26.1% 24.4% 1.7 pp Combined Ratio (GAAP) 86.8% 84.4% 2.4 pp

Company Overview and Key Success Factors

Hamilton Insurance Group is recognized for its global specialty insurance and reinsurance operations. Its business spans two primary platforms: International and Bermuda, offering products such as property, casualty, and specialty insurance, as well as reinsurance solutions in core global markets. The company leverages proprietary technology like the Hamilton Analytics and Risk Platform (HARP) for improved risk modeling and decision making. This enables precise pricing, strong risk selection, and efficiency, all of which drive profitability.

Recent focus areas for Hamilton include enhancing its competitive edge in underwriting through disciplined risk selection, deepening technology integration, and maintaining a diversified investment strategy anchored by its partnership with the Two Sigma Hamilton Fund. The company's success hinges on its ability to balance rapid premium growth with prudent risk control, using technology and data analytics to adapt its business mix in the face of evolving market trends, regulatory environments, and emerging industry risks.

Quarterly Highlights and Segment Performance

For the quarter, Hamilton reported operating EPS of $1.55, which was 46.2% ahead of analyst expectations for non-GAAP EPS with top-line gains seen across both the International and Bermuda segments. The company’s annualized return on average equity reached 30.2%, an improvement of 6.6 percentage points from the prior year period, reflecting strong profitability and capital management.

Gross premiums written (GAAP) increased to $712.0 million, up 18% from the related period last year. The International Segment contributed $344.8 million in gross premiums written, a 10.6% increase while the Bermuda Segment grew faster, adding $367.2 million in gross premiums written, up 25.9%. Net premiums earned (GAAP) rose 22.1% overall, supported by new casualty and specialty reinsurance business, especially in Bermuda.

The International Segment posted net premiums earned of $253.2 million and delivered an underwriting income of $27.1 million. The combined ratio—a key insurance industry measure that compares claims and expenses to premiums, with numbers below 100% typically indicating underwriting profitability—improved to 89.3% from 91.0% in Q2 2024. Conversely, Bermuda’s underwriting income was $40.3 million, with its combined ratio increasing to 84.3%. The Bermuda result reflected more exposure to casualty reinsurance, which drove an increase in both loss and acquisition expense ratios. Across the company, the consolidated combined ratio edged up to 86.8%, compared to 84.4% in Q2 2024, pointing to the impact of business mix changes and a modest rise in underlying costs.

Investment income continued to play a crucial role in boosting bottom-line results. Net investment income came in at $148.7 million, with the Two Sigma Hamilton Fund delivering $87.1 million and traditional fixed income, short-term, and cash investments adding $61.6 million. This performance reflects effective diversification and continued momentum in both managed and market-based investment assets. Share buybacks also featured, with $35.0 million of shares repurchased.

Look Ahead and Management Guidance

Hamilton management did not provide updated or explicit quantitative financial guidance for the next quarter or for the remaining fiscal year. The leadership affirmed a focus on maintaining double-digit top-line growth and continuing share repurchases if capital conditions permit, but did not release clear targets for EPS or revenue.

Recent trends suggest that investors should monitor shifts in Hamilton’s loss and acquisition cost ratios, especially as business grows in higher-risk areas such as casualty and specialty reinsurance. Increased catastrophe losses in Q1 2025 and changes in business mix create potential for volatility in future quarters. HG does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

