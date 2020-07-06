"Hamilton" Drives a Huge Surge in Demand for Disney+

Lin-Manuel Miranda's smash Broadway musical Hamilton, a hip-hop retelling of the Founding Father's life, has notched yet another victory. Disney's (NYSE: DIS) movie version of the show has resulted in a surge in demand for its streaming service, Disney+.

Between Friday, July 3, and Sunday, July 5, the Disney+ app was downloaded 513,323 times globally and 266,084 in the U.S., according to data analytics company Apptopia. U.S. downloads were more than 72% higher than the average of the four previous June weekends, while worldwide downloads were nearly 47% higher.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton in the filmed version of the original Broadway musical Hamilton. Image source: Disney.

The impact was likely even greater than those metrics indicate. Apptopia pointed out that the global numbers don't include India or Japan, as Disney+ was rolled into an existing app in those countries. Additionally, this only includes mobile app data, and doesn't account for a potentially higher number of viewers who downloaded the app onto a smart TV and may not have installed the app on a mobile device.

The news was corroborated by data from marketing intelligence provider Sensor Tower, which reported that for the week beginning June 29 and ending July 5, downloads of Disney+ increased 64% versus the prior week. Sensor Tower also noted that the streaming service climbed to the No. 9 most downloaded app on Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store on Friday, jumping 20 positions and landing it in the Top 10 for the first time in more than three months.

The company's decision to release Disney+ in November seems almost prescient in hindsight, as it has been one of the sole bright spots in an otherwise dark period for Disney. The House of Mouse has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed its theme parks and resorts, canceled sporting events shown on ESPN, docked its cruise ships, and postponed movie production.

10 stocks we like better than Walt Disney

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walt Disney wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Danny Vena owns shares of Apple and Walt Disney and has the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple and Walt Disney and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short July 2020 $115 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.