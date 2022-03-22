Markets
Hamilton Beach, Brita LP Ink Multiyear License Deal

(RTTNews) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) said on Tuesday that its arm Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., has signed an exclusive multiyear trademark licensing and product development deal with Brita LP, a provider of at-home water filtration products.

Consequently, both parties will start to launch a new line of easy-to-use countertop water appliances with filtration hydration solutions at home.

The agreement with Brita will also allow Hamilton to expand its presence in the fast-growing home health and wellness market and provide its customers with easy-to-use countertop water filtration products, the company said in a statement.

