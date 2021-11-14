Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's (NYSE:HBB) Dividend Will Be US$0.10

The board of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of December, with investors receiving US$0.10 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 1.1% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 23% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:HBB Historic Dividend November 14th 2021

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2017, the first annual payment was US$0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.40. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.1% per annum over that time. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. While growth may be thin on the ground, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding could always pay out a higher proportion of earnings to increase shareholder returns.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

