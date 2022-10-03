Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) shareholders have endured a 65% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB) share price dropped 69% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 24% in the last year.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding, it has a TSR of -65% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

The total return of 22% received by Hamilton Beach Brands Holding shareholders over the last year isn't far from the market return of -22%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 11% per year. Weak performance over the long term usually destroys market confidence in a stock, but bargain hunters may want to take a closer look for signs of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

