Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) released a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.54 million, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $24.00 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $212.93 million from $213.51 million last year.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.54 Mln. vs. $24.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.38 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $212.93 Mln vs. $213.51 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.