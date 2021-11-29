Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.05, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBB was $16.05, representing a -38.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 8.52% increase over the 52 week low of $14.79.

HBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hbb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

