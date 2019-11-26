Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HBB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.83, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBB was $19.83, representing a -32.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.36 and a 57.38% increase over the 52 week low of $12.60.

HBB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG). HBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.92. Zacks Investment Research reports HBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -8.81%, compared to an industry average of -2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.