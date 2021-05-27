Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.18, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBB was $24.18, representing a -3.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $25 and a 157.51% increase over the 52 week low of $9.39.

HBB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). HBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports HBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.8%, compared to an industry average of 30.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HBB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

