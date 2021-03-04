Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HBB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBB was $17.52, representing a -29.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $25 and a 162.28% increase over the 52 week low of $6.68.

HBB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM). HBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports HBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.83%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

