Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HBB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.54, the dividend yield is 1.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HBB was $20.54, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.22 and a 207.49% increase over the 52 week low of $6.68.

HBB is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK). HBB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports HBB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.22%, compared to an industry average of -20.9%.

