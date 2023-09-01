Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - (HBB) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - said on August 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.93%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 4.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.06 (n=59).

The current dividend yield is 0.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.79%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBB is 0.11%, a decrease of 16.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.71% to 5,842K shares. The put/call ratio of HBB is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.91% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 15.91% from its latest reported closing price of 11.44.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - is 645MM, an increase of 5.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 698K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 478K shares, representing an increase of 31.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 613.78% over the last quarter.

Third Avenue Management holds 569K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 570K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 9.05% over the last quarter.

TASCX - THIRD AVENUE SMALL-CAP VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 568K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 418K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 8.21% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 400K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares, representing a decrease of 24.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 34.87% over the last quarter.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston®, TrueAir® and BrightlineTM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.