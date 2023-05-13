Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - (HBB) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.56%, the lowest has been 1.59%, and the highest has been 4.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.93 (n=45).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBB is 0.16%, an increase of 6.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 6,533K shares. The put/call ratio of HBB is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.74% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 24.74% from its latest reported closing price of 10.63.

The projected annual revenue for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co - is 645MM, an increase of 3.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Third Avenue Management holds 570K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TASCX - THIRD AVENUE SMALL-CAP VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 568K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 500K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing an increase of 63.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 180.50% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 499K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBB by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 485K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston®, TrueAir® and BrightlineTM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.

