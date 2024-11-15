News & Insights

Hamelin Gold Limited Plans New Securities Placement

November 15, 2024 — 02:39 am EST

Hamelin Gold Limited (AU:HMG) has released an update.

Hamelin Gold Limited has announced a new securities placement, proposing to issue up to 600,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This move, set for implementation on November 28, 2024, aims to enhance the company’s financial standing and attract investor interest. The placement is subject to the Australian Securities Exchange’s approval for quotation.

