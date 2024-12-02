News & Insights

Hamelin Gold Issues New Shares Amid Strategic Moves

December 02, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

Hamelin Gold Limited (AU:HMG) has released an update.

Hamelin Gold Limited has issued 600,000 fully paid ordinary shares as part of an agreement to withdraw a tenement application. This strategic move reflects Hamelin Gold’s proactive approach to managing its asset portfolio, potentially creating new opportunities for investors. The company remains compliant with its disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act.

