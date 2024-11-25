Hamee Corp. Subsidiary Wins Prestigious Cloud Award

Hamee Corp. (JP:3134) has released an update.

Hamee Corp.’s subsidiary, NE Inc., has achieved a significant milestone with its cloud-based service, Next Engine, winning the prestigious ASPIC Chairman’s Award at the 18th ASPIC Cloud Award 2024. This accolade highlights the company’s innovation and leadership in the mission-critical ASP and SaaS sectors.

