Hamee Corp. Streamlines E-commerce with New App Launch

Hamee Corp. (JP:3134) has released an update.

Hamee Corp.’s subsidiary, NE Inc., has launched the Next Engine app, ‘encer mall Linked for Purchasing Members,’ which integrates the wholesale marketplace ‘encer mall’ with cloud-based EC Attractions ‘Next Engine.’ This app aims to streamline the process from procurement to retailing, offering a one-stop solution for purchasing and listing on e-commerce platforms.

For further insights into JP:3134 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.