Hamee Corp. Streamlines E-commerce with New App Launch

October 21, 2024 — 09:53 pm EDT

Hamee Corp. (JP:3134) has released an update.

Hamee Corp.’s subsidiary, NE Inc., has launched the Next Engine app, ‘encer mall Linked for Purchasing Members,’ which integrates the wholesale marketplace ‘encer mall’ with cloud-based EC Attractions ‘Next Engine.’ This app aims to streamline the process from procurement to retailing, offering a one-stop solution for purchasing and listing on e-commerce platforms.

