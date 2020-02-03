Hamburger Sparkasse names leads for no-grow EUR500m 8yr hypo pfand

LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Hamburger Sparkasse AG has mandated BayernLB, DekaBank, Deutsche Bank, Hamburger Sparkasse and UniCredit to lead manage its forthcoming EUR500m (no grow) RegS bearer ECB eligible Mortgage Covered Bond (Hypothekenpfandbrief) with an 8-year maturity.

The deal is expected to be rated Aaa by Moody's and will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. Manufacturer target market is eligible counterparties and professional clients only (all distribution channels). No KID. (Feb 3)

((julian.baker@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 7432;))

