Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (FWB:HHFA) Price Target Increased by 15.44% to 13.34

The average one-year price target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (FWB:HHFA) has been revised to 13.34 / share. This is an increase of 15.44% from the prior estimate of 11.56 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.89 to a high of 17.59 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.43% from the latest reported closing price of 16.36 / share.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Maintains 4.58% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.58%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamburger Hafen und Logistik. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HHFA is 0.05%, an increase of 5.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.16% to 4,446K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,119K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHFA by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 314K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHFA by 10.21% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 307K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHFA by 13.17% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 203K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares, representing an increase of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHFA by 20.09% over the last quarter.

