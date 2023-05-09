Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG - Registered Shares (HHULF) Declares $0.75 Dividend

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG - Registered Shares said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.75 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG - Registered Shares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HHULF is 0.07%, a decrease of 14.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.07% to 4,727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HHULF by 5.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 442K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 27.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HHULF by 42.40% over the last quarter.

IGF - iShares Global Infrastructure ETF holds 414K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 360K shares, representing an increase of 13.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HHULF by 7.74% over the last quarter.

TISVX - Transamerica International Small Cap Value I holds 339K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HHULF by 2.58% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 315K shares. No change in the last quarter.

