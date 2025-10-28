Hamborner REIT (WBAG:HAB2) Price Target Decreased by 26.64% to 8.40

The average one-year price target for Hamborner REIT (WBAG:HAB2) has been revised to € 8,40 / share. This is a decrease of 26.64% from the prior estimate of € 11,45 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 7,26 to a high of € 11,53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.84% from the latest reported closing price of € 5,88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamborner REIT. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAB2 is 0.04%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 3,924K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 659K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 651K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAB2 by 12.75% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 646K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAB2 by 18.88% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 509K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 496K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAB2 by 3.35% over the last quarter.

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 309K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing an increase of 14.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAB2 by 11.68% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 265K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAB2 by 11.18% over the last quarter.

