Hamas Set To Release 50 Hostages In Exchange For 4-Day Ceasefire, More Than 100 Palestinian Prisoners: 'Things Are Looking Good' Biden Says

Israeli officials are on the brink of approving a landmark deal, which would secure the release of 50 Israeli women and children in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

This marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which has continued for more than a month now.

Key Points of the Israeli-Hamas Hostage Deal Hostage release: Israel’s Channel 12 disclosed the proposed exchange would see 30 children, eight mothers and 12 women, currently held by Hamas in Gaza, set free. Palestinian prisoners to be released: The Jerusalem Post reported the agreement had the backing of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security service) and the Mossad (national intelligence agency). The deal also entailed freeing about 140 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons, However, Israel stipulated prisoners convicted of murder are not to be part of this release. Uncertainty over hostage locations: There is a possibility that the number of freed individuals might increase to between 70 and 80 women and children, provided Hamas can locate all hostages, as they have claimed uncertainty about some locations. An Israeli official, citing the IDF and Shin Bet, assured that Israel would maintain its intelligence-gathering capabilities during the ceasefire days. Ceasefire terms: As per a report by Walla!, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar negotiated a halt to Israeli Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) activities in Gaza airspace for six hours each day of the ceasefire. This was in return for releasing some hostages under Hamas’s control. Next steps: After the cabinet’s approval, the deal was anticipated to be implemented 24 hours later, as indicated by the Times of Israel. This delay was to accommodate potential High Court appeals against the release of Palestinian prisoners. Consequently, the initial release of hostages was expected by Thursday at the earliest. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s stance: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the Red Cross would have access to those who remain hostages in Gaza, ensuring they receive necessary medical supplies, as the Times of Israel reported. He firmly dismissed any notions of ceasing military operations post-deal, asserting Israel’s continued commitment to defeating Hamas and securing all captives and missing persons. U.S. President Joe Biden’s Optimism: President Biden expressed cautious optimism about the hostage deal, hinting at the possibility of some hostages returning home soon. He refrained from delving into specifics, stating that “nothing is done until it's done,” but noted that “things are looking good.”

NEW: "We are now very close," President Biden says of a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. Biden adding he doesn't "want to get into the details because nothing is done until it's done." Israeli PM Netanyahu is meeting with his war cabinet right now. pic.twitter.com/qsDtA3Szu2

Market reactions: Israeli stocks, as tracked by the iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSE:EIS) closed 0.1% up on Tuesday, recouping all post-Hamas’ attack losses.

