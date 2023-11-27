News & Insights

Hamas says it has agreed with Qatar and Egypt to a two-day extension of truce

November 27, 2023 — 11:13 am EST

Written by Nidal al-Mughrabi for Reuters ->

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hamas said on Monday it had agreed with Qatar and Egypt to a two-day extension of the truce with Israel under the same conditions as the previous four-day ceasefire.

"An agreement has been reached with the brothers in Qatar and Egypt to extend the temporary humanitarian truce by two more days, with the same conditions as in the previous truce," a Hamas official said in a phone call with Reuters.

