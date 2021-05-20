Hamas says Gaza truce with Israel to begin at 2 a.m on Friday

Recasts for Hamas official

GAZA, May 20 (Reuters) - Israel and Hamas will enter a "mutual and simultaneous" Gaza truce at 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT Thursday), a Hamas official told Reuters.

Israeli media reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet had approved the truce, on the basis of what one official was quoted as calling "quiet in exchange for quiet".

(Writing by Dan Williams)

((dan.williams@thomsonreuters.com; +972 (0) 2 6322202; Reuters Messaging: dan.williams.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.