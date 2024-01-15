Hamas airs video that purportedly shows dead bodies of two Israeli hostages

CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Palestinian militant group Hamas aired a new video on Monday that purportedly showed the dead bodies of Israeli hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky.

The video showed a third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, saying the two were killed by "our own IDF strikes," referring to the Israeli military. (Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS/HAMAS HOSTAGES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.