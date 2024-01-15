News & Insights

Hamas airs video that purportedly shows dead bodies of two Israeli hostages

REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

January 15, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Palestinian militant group Hamas aired a new video on Monday that purportedly showed the dead bodies of Israeli hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky.

The video showed a third Israeli hostage, Noa Argamani, saying the two were killed by "our own IDF strikes," referring to the Israeli military. (Reporting by Hatem Maher and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Andrew Heavens) ((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ISRAEL PALESTINIANS/HAMAS HOSTAGES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
Israel bombs targets across Gaza, Hamas to reveal 'fate' of three hostages -> China urges larger-scale Gaza peace conference as conflict escalates -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.