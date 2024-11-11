Hamamatsu Photonics Reports Decline in 2024 Earnings

Hamamatsu Photonics KK ( (HPHTF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Hamamatsu Photonics KK presented to its investors.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. is a Japanese company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in photonics technologies, including opto-semiconductors and imaging instruments, with a focus on research and development. For the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, Hamamatsu Photonics reported a notable decrease in financial performance, with net sales declining by 7.9% to JPY 203,961 million. Operating profit dropped significantly by 43.3% to JPY 32,118 million, and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 41.3% to JPY 25,145 million. These declines were attributed to various factors, including a challengingglobal marketenvironment and increased competition.

The financial report highlighted several key performance metrics, including a reduction in earnings per share from JPY 138.28 to JPY 81.19, alongside a decrease in return on equity from 14.3% to 7.7%. The company also completed a significant acquisition of NKT Photonics A/S, resulting in increased assets and goodwill. Despite a decrease in current assets, total assets rose due to investments and acquisitions, while cash flow from investing activities showed a substantial outflow, reflecting these strategic investments.

Segment analysis revealed mixed results, with the Laser segment seeing significant growth in net sales by 111.9%, although it still reported an operating loss. Conversely, the Opto-semiconductor and Electron Tube segments experienced declines in both sales and operating profit. The company also reported an increase in net assets driven by retained earnings, despite currency translation adjustments affecting comprehensive income.

Looking forward, Hamamatsu Photonics anticipates a 7.3% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, despite expecting further reductions in operating and ordinary profit levels. The company remains committed to enhancing its competitive edge through continued investments in research and development and strategic acquisitions, aiming for long-term growth amid evolving market conditions.

