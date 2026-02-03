Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (HPHTF) Price Target Decreased by 14.87% to 13.18

The average one-year price target for Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (OTCPK:HPHTF) has been revised to $13.18 / share. This is a decrease of 14.87% from the prior estimate of $15.48 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.75 to a high of $20.99 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 50.81% from the latest reported closing price of $26.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 23.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPHTF is 0.13%, an increase of 2.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.68% to 23,035K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 4,550K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares , representing an increase of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPHTF by 42.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,135K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,092K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPHTF by 23.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,547K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPHTF by 9.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,970K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPHTF by 29.46% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 964K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 954K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HPHTF by 23.20% over the last quarter.

