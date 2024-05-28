News & Insights

Hamak Gold Advances Exploration in Nimba

May 28, 2024 — 02:59 am EDT

Hamak Gold Limited (GB:HAMA) has released an update.

Hamak Gold Limited has announced the commencement of a new phase of exploration at its Ziatoyah gold discovery within the Nimba permit in northern Liberia, aiming to expand upon its previous high-grade gold findings. The exploration program includes detailed mapping and trenching to plan further drilling, following impressive initial results, including a 20m strike at 7g/t Au. The company has also updated its corporate presentation, which is available on its website.

