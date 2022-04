April 13 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc HALO.O will buy specialty pharmaceutical company Antares Pharma Inc ATRS.O in a $960 million all-cash deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Aditya Soni)

