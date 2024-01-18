News & Insights

Halozyme Therapeutics: Argenx Receives Approval In Japan For SC VYVGART With ENHANZE

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) said argenx received approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for VYVDURA injection co-formulated with Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology for subcutaneous use for the treatment of adult patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, who do not have sufficient response to steroids or non-steroidal immunosuppressive therapies.

Helen Torley, CEO of Halozyme, said: "Today's approval includes the opportunity for patient self-administration of SC VYVGART with ENHANZE at home, adding an additional treatment option for patients."

Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

