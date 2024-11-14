News & Insights

Halozyme Therapeutics Proposes To Acquire Evotec For EUR 11.00/shr In Cash

November 14, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) confirmed it has submitted a non-binding proposal to the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Evotec SE to acquire Evotec for 11.00 euros per share in cash, implying a fully diluted equity value of 2.0 billion euros. The proposal represents a premium of 109% to Evotec's undisturbed share price on October 15, 2024, the day prior to Triton Partners' initial accumulation of Evotec shares, and a premium of 77% to Evotec's last three-month volume weighted average price on October 15, 2024.

In a separate press release, Evotec confirmed that it has received a non-binding expression of interest from the Halozyme Therapeutics regarding a potential takeover offer for the Company's shareholders, with a proposed offer price of 11.00 euros per share. The Company will thoroughly review this proposal, determine the next steps, and communicate its decision to the market in compliance with legal requirements.

