Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) shareholders are still up 279% over 5 years despite pulling back 7.7% in the past week

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) share price down 13% in the last month. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. We think most investors would be happy with the 279% return, over that period. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today.

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last half decade, Halozyme Therapeutics became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HALO Earnings Per Share Growth August 8th 2022

It is of course excellent to see how Halozyme Therapeutics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Halozyme Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. However, that falls short of the 31% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Halozyme Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

