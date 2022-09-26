Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Halozyme Therapeutics's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Halozyme Therapeutics had debt of US$1.25b, up from US$874.7m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$209.4m, its net debt is less, at about US$1.04b. NasdaqGS:HALO Debt to Equity History September 26th 2022

How Healthy Is Halozyme Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Halozyme Therapeutics had liabilities of US$199.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.29b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$209.4m in cash and US$189.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$1.09b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Halozyme Therapeutics has a market capitalization of US$5.35b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Halozyme Therapeutics's net debt is 4.1 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 37.8 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying a high cost to maintain that level of debt. Even were the low cost to prove unsustainable, that is a good sign. Unfortunately, Halozyme Therapeutics saw its EBIT slide 7.6% in the last twelve months. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Halozyme Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last two years, Halozyme Therapeutics recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 87% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that Halozyme Therapeutics's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But we must concede we find its net debt to EBITDA has the opposite effect. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that Halozyme Therapeutics can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Halozyme Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

