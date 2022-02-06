Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) delivers shareholders impressive 22% CAGR over 5 years, surging 3.5% in the last week alone

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 170% in that time. To some, the recent pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a fast rise. The more important question is whether the stock is too cheap or too expensive today. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 31% decline over the last twelve months.

Since it's been a strong week for Halozyme Therapeutics shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Halozyme Therapeutics moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. We can see that the Halozyme Therapeutics share price is up 106% in the last three years. In the same period, EPS is up 109% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 27% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. So you might conclude the market is a little more cautious about the stock, these days. This unenthusiastic sentiment is reflected in the stock's reasonably modest P/E ratio of 11.59.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HALO Earnings Per Share Growth February 6th 2022

We know that Halozyme Therapeutics has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Halozyme Therapeutics' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Halozyme Therapeutics had a tough year, with a total loss of 31%, against a market gain of about 5.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 22%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Halozyme Therapeutics is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

We will like Halozyme Therapeutics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

