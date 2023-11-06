Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.8 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $61.6 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $100.5 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.3% to $216.0 million from $209.0 million last year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $81.8 Mln. vs. $61.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q3): $216.0 Mln vs. $209.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $825 to $845 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.